Paddlers continue Medal for Nova Scotia at Canada Games

It was another big day for Nova Scotia’s paddlers at the Canada Games in Winnipeg. Nova Scotia won eight medals in ten races, three gold, four silver and a bronze.

Nova Scotia has medalled in 23 of 26 races with 10 finals remaining today.

In medal round Men’s soccer Jack Kennedy and Team Nova Scotia lost on penalty kicks to Ontario. Nova Scotia plays Newfoundland and Labrador today in Medal Round play.

In Quarter final action, Sophie MacInnis of Antigonish and the Women’s Volleyball team lost to New Brunswick 3-1.

In Men’s Road Race Cycling, Tim Shea of Pictou had an impressive 11th place showing.

In softball, Brooke Hawley of Port Hood, Courtney Smith of New Glasgow, Hilary Taylor of New Glasgow and Kelyn Palmer of Thorburn and the Nova Scotia Women’s Softball Team downed Newfoundland and Labrador 8-3. Taylor was 3-for-4 at the plate, and Palmer allowed eight hits and struck out 14 for the win. In the night game, Nova Scotia lost to Quebec 11-3, Hawley went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Nova Scotia is fifth in the medal standings behind Ontario, Quebec, BC and Alberta.