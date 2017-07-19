Patty Kyte, son of St. FX Vice President Murray Kyte, joins Halifax Mooseheads

A player with ties to St. FX University has signed with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Defenceman Patty Kyte, son of St. FX Vice

President of Advancement Murray Kyte, scored nine goals and had 29 assists in 53 games in Junior “A” hockey with Ontario’s Pembroke Lumber Kings last season. The Kytes are a family of athletes; his dad played alongside Steve Yzerman while growing up in the Ottawa area. Patty’s grandfather John starred at St. FX in Track and Field, Rugby, Basketball and boxing and his uncle, former defenceman Jim Kyte played close to 600 games in the NHL in Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Calgary, Ottawa and San Jose.