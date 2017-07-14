Paqtnkek begins planning for access to lands south of Trans Canada Highway

Paqtnkek Chief Paul Prosper says it was an historic day for his community. On Thursday, 96 per cent of voters agreed with a proposal from Chief and Council to transfer 27 hectares of land to the province. In return the province will build a new highway interchange and provide compensation of $2.37 million for re-locating seven homes and reduced property values.

The interchange would give the community access to property it owns south of the Trans Canada Highway. Prosper says planning now begins on possible commercial and residential development on those lands.

The province is expected to issue a tender soon on the project. Construction will take 24 to 30 months to complete.