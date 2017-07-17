Paqtnkek Chief says Community Members excited about the future

The Chief of the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation Paul Prosper says there’s a sense of excitement in the community about its economic future. That excitement comes from an historic vote last week, where community members overwhelmingly voted in favour of transferring 27 hectares of land to the province for construction of a $15.3 million highway interchange.

The interchange would give the community access to property it owns south of the Trans Canada Highway and with it, future commercial and residential development. Prosper says as voters came in to cast their ballots you could sense the feeling of pride and commitment in community and a renewed vision for community.

Prosper says it has visited other First Nations communities to study their economic development initiatives including Membertou, Millbrook and Glooskap in Nova Scotia and Madawaska in New Brunswick.