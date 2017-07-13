Paqtnkek holding vote today on transfer of land

There’s an important vote taking place the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation today. The community has been asked to approve the transfer of several parcels of land initially to the federal government and later to the province in exchange for compensation. The transferred land would be used for a highway interchange project, which includes roundabouts, an overpass and connector roads.

Proponents say the interchange would allow the community to gain access to property it owns to the south of the Trans Canada Highway. That could allow the community to move ahead with a possible commercial development and residential construction.