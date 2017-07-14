Paqtnkek says yes to a land transfer for Interchange Project

It’s a vote that is expected to have a significant economic impact on the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. The community has overwhelmingly approved the transfer of several parcels of land initially to the federal government and later to the province for compensation. In total 265 community members approved the move, 11 voted against.

The transferred land will be used for a highway interchange project, which includes roundabouts, an overpass and connector roads. The interchange will allow the community to gain access to property it owns south of the Trans Canada Highway. It also gives the community the opportunity to move ahead with commercial and residential development.