Parents and guardians are advised that West Pictou Consolidated School is being dismissed at 11:00 AM due to a leak in the roof. An Alert message is being sent to all parents and guardians announcing the dismissal, and phone calls are being made to all parents and guardians of elementary students. The busing restriction enacted this morning remains in place. As such, buses will not be travelling down dirt roads to drop students off. Students will be dropped off at the paved bus stop nearest to their usual stop. Parents and guardians that chose to drop students off this morning will need to make arrangements to have their child/children picked-up at the school.



