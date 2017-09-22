Parents push for expansion at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet

A lobbying effort has begun aimed at convincing provincial officials to expand Antigonish County’s Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet. Parents say the school their children attend is stretched to the limit. There’s more than 300 students enrolled in a building initially built for 250.

The vice-president of the Home and School Association, Tanya DeWolfe says it’s hoping to have an upgrade included in next year’s provincial budget. DeWolfe says the next step is to convince decision makers of the need.

DeWolfe says every available space has been pressed into service for classrooms including resource rooms and computer labs. Three portable classrooms have also been added.