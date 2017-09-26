Parks Canada, La Société Saint-Pierre sign Memoradum of Understanding

Posted at 1:04 pm on September 26, 2017 | Filed Under: News

It’s being called the formalization of a decade-long relationship in sharing and preserving Acadian History and Culture in the Cheticamp area.  Parks Canada and La

Left to right, Maria O’Hearn, External Relations Manager, Parks Canada Cape Breton; Joseph Henri Poirier, President, La Société Saint-Pierre; Éric Le Bel, Superintendent, Cape Breton Highlands National Park; and Lisette Aucoin-Bourgeois, Executive Director, La Société Saint-Pierre.

Société Saint-Pierresigned a three year Memorandum of Understanding in Cheticamp.  The agreement was signed at the historical society’s annual general meeting, marking its 70th anniversary.

The society’s executive-director, Lisette Aucoin-Bourgeois says they’re currently working with Parks Canada on a couple of projects.
Aucoin-Bourgeois says with a new campground due to open in 2019 in the park where Acadians used to live, it’s working with Parks Canada to recognize that.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page