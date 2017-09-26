Parks Canada, La Société Saint-Pierre sign Memoradum of Understanding
It’s being called the formalization of a decade-long relationship in sharing and preserving Acadian History and Culture in the Cheticamp area. Parks Canada and La
Left to right, Maria O’Hearn, External Relations Manager, Parks Canada Cape Breton; Joseph Henri Poirier, President, La Société Saint-Pierre; Éric Le Bel, Superintendent, Cape Breton Highlands National Park; and Lisette Aucoin-Bourgeois, Executive Director, La Société Saint-Pierre.
Société Saint-Pierresigned a three year Memorandum of Understanding in Cheticamp. The agreement was signed at the historical society’s annual general meeting, marking its 70th anniversary.
The society’s executive-director, Lisette Aucoin-Bourgeois says they’re currently working with Parks Canada on a couple of projects.
Aucoin-Bourgeois says with a new campground due to open in 2019 in the park where Acadians used to live, it’s working with Parks Canada to recognize that.