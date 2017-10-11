Parks Canada releases update on restoring Boreal Forest in Cape Breton Highlands National Park
Posted at 6:43 am on October 11, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Parks Canada officials are pleased with efforts to restore the boreal forest to part of the Cape Breton Highlands National Park. It includes planting more than 57,000 seedlings along the Skyline Trail. Parks Canada calls its initiative Bring Back the Boreal Project. Derek Quann, the project leader, says parts of the park have faced particular challenges in recent decades.
Part of the project includes protective fencing around the seedlings, and monitoring to determine which trees and planting methods result in the best tree growth. A video highlighting the work so far has been produced. It can be found on YouTube and the Bring Back the Boreal project web site. A link to the web site can be found here: http://pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ns/cbreton/info/foret-forest/impliquez-involved