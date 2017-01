Provincial P-C Leader Jamie Baillie says he’s hearing a couple of common concerns from Nova Scotians lately. Baillie is in Antigonish today, touring the area with the party’s local candidate Ray Mattie. Yesterday, he toured the Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie riding with party candidate Rob Wolf.

Baillie says a top concern he hears from Nova Scotians is jobs. Baillie says the province holds tremendous potential to grow employment.

Ballie says there’s also concerns about Health Care, in particular improvements to Mental Health Services and recruiting more physicians.