Peace by Chocolate opens New Factory in Antigonish County

An Antigonish-area business is growing. On Saturday, “Peace by Chocolate” officially opened its new factory just outside Antigonish on Cloverville Road. The new facility will help the company meet increased demand for its Syrian chocolates, including a deal to supply its product to Sobeys grocery stores in Atlantic Canada.

One of the founders of the company, Tareq Hadhad says the company has grown significantly in the past year.

Hadhad says the company has plans to employ about 20 people for its new factory at full capacity. The company has 10 employees now. The factory is expected to be operational soon.