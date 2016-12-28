“Peace By Chocolate” posts a great first year of business

It has been quite a year for the Antigonish-based business “Peace by Chocolate”. Founded by the Hadhad family, who arrived last winter after fleeing their home country of Syria, the business has grown by leaps and bounds. The family started their chocolate business modestly, beginning with small batches in their kitchen in March. Production moved to the basement and then this past summer to a small production factory on the property.

Company spokesman Tareq Hadhad says the growth of the company has been remarkable.

Hadhad says it’s processed orders from as far away as South Korea.

Hadhad says the family had a lot of help and support from the local community to get the business going. He says it also received a boost when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the story of the company at a conference at the United Nations.