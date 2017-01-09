PHAST has good meet in Wolfville

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST, sent a small but mighty crew of 3 Junior Swimmers to the Acadia Junior Meet in Wolfville this past weekend, they battled the storm to produce some impressive times. Riley Avery set 3 new team records in the 50m, 200m, & 400m Freestyle taking 7th in the 400m Freestyle! Ali McLellan dropped close to 3 minutes in her swims making impressive improvements! Anna Robinson set 2 new team records in the 800m and taking 3rd place & 1500m Freestyle where she took 1st place! Anna also took 8th in the 200m IM, 6th in the 400m Freestyle, and 3rd in the 200m & 50m Backstroke.