PHAST Swimmers excel at Halifax Meet

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST, sent several members of the Jr. & Sr. Age Group swimmers to the Dalhousie Tigers’ Relay & Individual Medley (IM) meet, Oct. 21st. & 22nd.

Hannah Austen captured 1st in both the 200m Breaststroke and 400m Medley, 3rd in the 200m Freestyle. Mariah Austen took 1st in the 200m Backstroke.

Riley Avery swam to 1st place in the 200m Backstroke, Freestyle, and 400m Backstroke.

Malcolm Cameron took 2nd in the 100 Breaststroke. Josh Elsworth swam to 1st in the 200m and 400m Freestyle, 2nd in the 50m Butterfly, 50m Breastroke, and 200m Backstroke. Lily MacLean set great times in her 1st Age group meet. Colleen MacLeod swam to 1st place in the 50m Backstroke, 100m Breaststroke, and 100m & 400m freestyle. Ali McLellan took 1st in the 50m Butterfly. Alex Penner stroked to 2nd place in the 50m Butterfly and 200m Breaststroke, and 3rd in the 100m Freestyle. Matthew Penner captures 1st in the 200m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle, and 400m IM and stroked to 3rd in the 200m Backstroke. Maxim Reim swam to 1st place in the 100m Breaststroke, 2nd in the 100m Butterfly, and 3rd in the 400m Freestyle. Abby Poffenroth placed 2nd in the 100m Breaststroke, 4th in the 400m Freestyle. Lily Poffenroth placed 2nd in the 50m Freestyle. Anna Robinson took 1st in the 200m Backstroke, 2nd in the 200m Breaststroke, 3rd in the 400m Freestyle.