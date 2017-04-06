Pictou Academy to close

It was decided at the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board meeting last night to make Pictou Elementary School a P-8 school, and to move grades 9-12 students to Dr. Thomas McCulloch. This decision means the governing board voted for the closure of Pictou Academy.

It was also decided to rename the Dr. Thomas McCulloch school “Pictou Academy”, in accordance with legislation. A release says that a transition process to suport the schooling communities will begin in the coming weeks.

This change will come into effect for the 2017-18 school year.