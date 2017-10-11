Pictou County District RCMP releases weekly report

The Pictou County District RCMP have released a weekly report of occurences within the area that warranted police action. Between the dates of October 2nd and October 9th, the Pictou County District RCMP responded to a total of 123 occurrences.

Last week, there were 21 occurences of property crimes, which can include break and enter, theft and mischief. The new weekly report also gives a safety message for residents. The RCMP are asking residents to be mindful if you notice an unknown person or vehicle in your neighborhood and you find their behavior suspicious. Working together the public and police can be pro-active in reducing crime.