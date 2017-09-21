Pictou County Police officers seize drugs in MacLellan’s Brook

Tuesday afternoon at approximately 5:30 PM, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Mountville Road in MacLellan’s Brook. As a result of the search, police seized a large quantity of cannabis marijuana, cannabis derivatives, and cultivation materials from a clandestine cannabis production operation. As well, police seized a large quantity of ammunition.

The police have arrested a 53 year old from the MacLellan’s Brook area of Pictou County. The male is facing a slew of charges, including possession of a prohibited substances, and unsafe storage of ammunition. The male remains in custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date