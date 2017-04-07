Pictou County resident Ericka Raugh wins Big in “Set for Life”

Pictou County has a new lottery winner! Ericka Rauh is the winner of 675 thousand dollars after winning the top “Set for Life” prize.

Rauh had forgotten that she purchased the four dollar ticket and for nearly a month. She found and scratched the ticket before heading into work. Erica works at Nova Truck Centre in Westville and isn`t planning on retiring just yet.

When asked what she plans to spend her money on, Rauh says she’d like to buy a new car, as her current one was ‘limping along’.