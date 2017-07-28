Pictou East MLA says Province missed the Mark on Spending

The Nova Scotia government announced that they closed the 2016-17 fiscal year with a surplus of $149.6 million. Overall, this was 22.2 million dollars higher than the government forecast in the April 2016 budget.

This has the PC MLA from Pictou East upset. Tim Houston says that the Liberals missed the mark on spending, especially with health care:

Houston thinks the province won’t be able to move forward if the they aren’t prepared to invest. Houston wonders if the province is really in a stable financial position like the Liberals claim.