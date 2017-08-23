Pictou East MLA Tim Houston urges government to Slow Down Implementation of Pre-Primary program

Both of Nova Scotia’s opposition parties criticized the Liberal government’s newly promised pre-primary program for four year olds, set to begin at the end of September. Lack of information and low applications have NDP and Progressive Conservatives thinking that further consultation is needed to ensure the program is ready.

One of the critics is Pictou East MLA Tim Houston with the Progressive Conservatives. Houston sees this program as being another flash in the pan for a Liberal government that makes too many rash decisions:

The program is to be introduced across the province over the next four years, at a cost of nearly 50 million dollars per year.