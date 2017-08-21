Pictou East PC MLA Tim Houston disappointed in performance of Nova Scotia Health Authority

The latest provincial election revealed that many Nova Scotians are concerned about health care, and it continues to be highly discussed in the months after the election. One local MLA says he can’t stop thinking about how poor the system is that medical professionals work within.

In a letter, Tim Houston says that Nova Scotia ranks poorly in terms of wait times and overall health outcomes, and that needs to change. Houston says overall, he is very frustrated with the province’s health authority:

Houston says he is very interested to see contents of the provincial budget when it gets tabled on September 26th. Many speculate that the budget will be largely the same as the one introduced earlier this year, but possibly with a few additions that are likely health related.