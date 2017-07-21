Pictou East PC MLA Tim Houston pans Pre-Primary program

One Pictou county MLA is not impressed with the Liberals newly announced Pre-Primary Program. It was announced on Tuesday that 43 schools will house four year olds for what is being labelled as ‘play based learning’.

Pictou East MLA, Tim Houston thinks rolling out the plan for this program during the summer months is ill timed. He says the Liberals are making too many knee-jerk reactions:

Houston says that instead of fixing the problem that exists in the education system, the Province is making things worse by not putting enough thought into new programs.