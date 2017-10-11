Pictou West MLA again pushes for the adoption of a Clean Air Act

A local MLA is hoping third time is the charm for a Clean Air Act in the Province. MLA for Pictou West, Karla MacFarlane says that a clean air act already exists in New Brunswick, and deserves to be in Nova Scotia.

MacFarlane says that fines would be issued to people or corporations who do not follow guidelines within the act. She says that she hopes more support this time around will result in the act becoming law:

MacFarlane says that Nova Scotians shouldn’t have to decide between jobs with traditional industrial emissions and clean air. MacFarlane hopes to reach a second reading sometime next week.