Pitts pleased with Government Efforts to Clear Land Title

Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts is welcoming a provincial government initiative to help residents in five predominantly black communities gain clear title to their land. Two of the communities are in Guysborough County, Lincolnville and Sunnyville. The province is committing 2.7 million dollars over two years.

Pitts says the move is long overdue, recalling efforts by the municipality in attempting to clear title to property in the Lincolnville land reserve 15 to 20 years ago.

Pitts says council optimistic a number of land titles will be cleared up.

Residents of these communities have struggled for decades to gain clear title to land that’s been in their families since many arrived as Loyalists in the 1800’s.