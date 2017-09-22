Plan ahead financially before entering University

Recent studies have shown that nearly 70 percent of students leaving post secondary education are faced with some form of student debt. Numbers provided by BDO Debt Solutions suggest that many people will still be paying off student acquired debt until they reach their 40s.

BDO Senior Vice President in Halifax, Bob McCuaig says that many people in Antigonish can attest to the fact that student debt is harder to recover from now with higher interest rates. McCuaig offers one piece of advice for those planning to enter post secondary education:

McQuaig says people who graduate from schools such as St.FX face a great uphill climb, so planning ahead financially from grade 12 can go a long way.