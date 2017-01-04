Planning for several street project cited as Highlights in Port Hawkesbury

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says planning for several major projects in the community are noteworthy in the town during the past 12 months.

Chisholm-Beaton says the improvements will have a major impact.

Chisholm-Beaton hopes the Reeves Street project will make the street safer and the Town will be looking at partnering with the the provincial Transportation Department. She says another priority is creating a safer link between the NSCC and the Embree Island area to the uptown core. She says it’s also looking to work with the business community on re-branding Reeves Street, making it more appealing.