Plans underway for annual Moose License Lottery

Posted at 8:54 am on May 3, 2017 | Filed Under: News

If you’re interesting in hunting moose this season, the time is now.  Hunters can now apply for the annual moose license lottery. 
This year, 345 licenses will be available in five moose-management zones in Inverness and Victoria Counties.  They are the only counties in Nova Scotia where moose hunting is permitted.
To be eligible, you must be a resident of Nova Scotia, have a valid Nova Scotia Wildlife Resources Card and be at least 18 years of age.  Hunters who held a moose hunting license in the last five years cannot apply this year.  The application deadline is May 31st.  The draw will be held in June.

Hunters can apply online, by phone or by mail:

— to apply online go to http://novascotia.ca/natr/draws/moosedraw/

— to apply by phone, call 1-900-565-3337 from a landline and the application fee will automatically be added to your phone bill. The phone option does not work with cellphones and it cannot be billed to a different phone number.

— to apply by mail please contact your local Natural Resources office.

It costs $9.25 (HST included) to apply online or by phone and $13.45 (HST included) to apply by mail.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page