Plans underway for annual Moose License Lottery
Posted at 8:54 am on May 3, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Hunters can apply online, by phone or by mail:
— to apply online go to http://novascotia.ca/natr/draws/moosedraw/
— to apply by phone, call 1-900-565-3337 from a landline and the application fee will automatically be added to your phone bill. The phone option does not work with cellphones and it cannot be billed to a different phone number.
— to apply by mail please contact your local Natural Resources office.
It costs $9.25 (HST included) to apply online or by phone and $13.45 (HST included) to apply by mail.