Plans underway for annual Moose License Lottery

If you’re interesting in hunting moose this season, the time is now. Hunters can now apply for the annual moose license lottery.

This year, 345 licenses will be available in five moose-management zones in Inverness and Victoria Counties. They are the only counties in Nova Scotia where moose hunting is permitted.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Nova Scotia, have a valid Nova Scotia Wildlife Resources Card and be at least 18 years of age. Hunters who held a moose hunting license in the last five years cannot apply this year. The application deadline is May 31st. The draw will be held in June.