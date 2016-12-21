Police investigate Antigonish County Crash

Antigonish RCMP say one man is dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 104 at Heatherton this morning.

Police say officers were called to the scene shortly after 7. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and Toyota 4-Runner. A preliminary invesigation indicates the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the crash. A 52-year-old Antigonish man, the driver of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-year-old male driver of the Toyota wasn’t hurt. There were no passengers in either car. Road conditions at the time of the crash were slippery.

Police say there was another collision at the scene a short time later, involving two vehicles. No one was injured.

Pomquet Fire and Emergency Services assisted police at the scene. Traffic is down to one lane and is expected to remain that way until 6 this evening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.