Police Investigate Barney’s River Collision

RCMP say two people were airlifted to a Halifax hospital following a two vehicle head-on collision on Highway 104 at Barney’s River Saturday morning .

Police say shortly before 8:30 a small car lost control and crossed the centre line into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

The man and woman in the car sustained serious injuries and were taken to a Halifax hospital. The passenger of the pickup had minor injuries, while the driver was not injured. Barney’s River Volunteer Fire Department was on scene to assist.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst was called to the scene to investigate. Highway 104 was closed for several hours.