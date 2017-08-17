Police investigate Damage to Inverness Raceway

Some damage has been done to the Inverness Raceway due to cars racing on the horse track. The RCMP say they received reports of damage to the property between 9:00pm and 7:00am on Sunday evening into Monday.

Damage was reported to the fence after a vehicle sideswiped causing damage, and Facebook posts show parts of the track having large divots from tire spinning in the corners. The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.