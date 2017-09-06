Police Investigate New Glasgow Robbery

Police are asking for your help after an early morning robbery in Pictou County. On Tuesday morning at approximately 2:10 AM, the New Glasgow Regional police were called to the scene of a break and enter on the East River Road.

Preliminary investigation determined the Break and Enter took place sometime early in the morning. New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.

If you believe you have any information regarding this incident, contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at (902) 752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.