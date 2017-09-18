Police investigate possible abduction in Inverness County

Inverness County RCMP are investigating an attempted abduction of a 17-year-old girl on Highway 105 near the Irving Gas Station in Waycobah. Police say they were notified shortly before 10 this morning.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects and vehicle. The car is described as a black, four-door with some damage to the front bumper. The back seat of the vehicle is removed, however the rear back rest remains intact.

The suspects were identified as two white males in their 20’s, one had a tattoo on his right cheek below his eye. No other information is available about the suspects or the vehicle.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213, or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.