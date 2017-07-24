Police Investigators seize Methamphetamine in Pictou County
There was a drug bust over the weekend in Pictou County.
On Friday night, members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit seized a quantity of Methamphetamine from a commercial business in Plymouth. Police later arrested a 40-year-old man from Trenton. He is facing one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. He will appear in court at a later date.