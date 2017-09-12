Police lay charges during Police Checkpoint in Mabou

There was a drug seizure and multiple arrests on Saturday afternoon as a result of a police checkpoint in Mabou. At 5:30 Friday, a small quantity of cocaine was seized from a 36-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of Mabou. They were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 34 year old male from Shubenacadie was also arrested and charged for possession of marijuana and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, where a quantity of cocaine, marihuana, cash and drug paraphernalia was seized from a vehicle.

Finally, a 54-year-old man of Mabou was arrested for driving while impaired. All will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at the end of October.