Police lay drug related charges following a search of New Glasgow Business

Tuesday morning, RCMP in Pictou County executed a search warrant of a commercial business, which has lead to arrests. During the search of the business on East River Road in New Glasgow, police seized a quantity of cannabis marijuana, cannabis derivatives, and cash.

As a result, a 33 year old male from Little Harbour, and a 31 year old male from Mount Uniacke were arrested. Both males are each facing one count of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Both will appear in Provincial court at a later date.