Police lay impaired driving charges after car stopped for speeding

RCMP say a motorist is facing multiple charges after officers pulled over a car that was clocked at 143 kilometres an hour on Highway 104 in Addington Forks, Antigonish County. The car was stopped by police late Friday afternoon.

Police say the driver, 26-year-old Robert Mason of Tangier was charged with Impaired Driving, Driving over the Legal Limit and Driving While Disqualified.