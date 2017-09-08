Police make arrest in Antigonish in connection with a New Brunswick Incident

A 21-year-old Berwick woman has been arrested in Antigonish in connection with an incident in Sackville, New Brunswick. Police say around one o’clock yesterday morning, RCMP in Sackville were called to a home on Weldon Street where a shot had been fired. No one was injured. Alyssa Margaret Kelly was arrested later that morning in Antigonish by local RCMP. She’s in police custody and scheduled to appear in Moncton court today on charges of accessory after the fact to careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Morris James Lanceleve of no fixed address. RCMP are continuing their investigation.