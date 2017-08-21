Police search home in New Glasgow

A home in New Glasgow was searched on on Friday morning as a result of a child porn investigation. The New Glasgow Regional Police, with assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Technological Crime Unit, Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia executed a search warrant at a New Glasgow residence in New Glasgow.

During the search warrant police have seized a number of items including a computer and laptop. The investigation is in the preliminary stages of the investigation and the investigation is continuing.