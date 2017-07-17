Police search New Glasgow motorcycle club

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched the New Glasgow Chapter of the Gatekeepers Motorcycle Club building early Saturday morning.

The search began at 6 a.m. Saturday with assistance from the New Glasgow and Stellarton Police Services, RCMP, the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Police searched the MacLean Street building to gather evidence as part of an ongoing investigation. More than 20 officers were involved in the search. Police closed MacLean Street for most of the day. Police say there was no threat of safety to the public throughout the day. The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit is continuing to investigate.