Police searching for missing boater

RCMP in Antigonish and Inverness Counties are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boater. Police say 32-year-old Jason William MacGrath left the Cape George area of Antigonish County around noon on Sunday in a kayak. The kayak was found around 5:30 Tuesday night on the Western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond in Judique Interval.

RCMP have been searching for MacGrath with the help of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Pictou and Strait Ground Search and Rescue as well as RCMP Dog Services and a Helicopter. An extensive ground search has been underway since 8 Tuesday night in the Judique Interval area.

Jason MacGrath is described as a white male, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is five foot 8 and 155 pounds. He was wearing a a black t-shirt and beige shorts. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at (902) 863-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Police are continuing their investigation.