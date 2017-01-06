Port Hawkesbury Mayor says Strategic Planning this year holds key to the future

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says 2017 will be an important year for the town.

Chisholm-Beaton says there are a number of new faces around the council table following the October municipal election. She says the council will start the year will strategic planning sessions this month.

Chisholm-Beaton says council will also want to ensure it creates strategic directions that are measurable and attainable; and council has the power to implement.

Chisholm-Beaton is hopeful there will be good discussion in the community to determine what directions the town will go in.