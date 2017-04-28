Port Hood Business Owner recognized by Nova Scotia’s Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Network

An Inverness County business owner has received a provincial honour, named as Entrepreneur of the Year. Joanne Schmidt of Galloping Cows Fine Foods received the award recently in Halifax from the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Network.

Schmidt was diagnosed with a brain injury. Schmidt says normally she’s doesn’t talk about it.

Schmidt says the business had some rocky times following her brain injury, but it’s come back. Galloping Cows produces pepper spreads, jams, salsas, chutney, fruit concentrates, and gift sets, using local products..

The Port Hood company has also attracted international attention, as its products were featured several years ago at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Golden Globes and and the Academy Awards.