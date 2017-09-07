Pre-Primary at Strait Regional School Board making Progress

School Board is moving ahead smoothly. During last evenings board meeting, an update on hiring and enrollment in the SRSB was provided by Superintendent Ford Rice. The province’s new pre-primary program has received its fair share of criticism from the public since being introduced earlier this year, but the Strait RegionalSchool Board is moving ahead smoothly. During last evenings board meeting, an update on hiring and enrollment in the SRSB was provided by Superintendent Ford Rice.

Rice says that all but two schools have a lead childhood educator hired, with those positions expected to be filled by Monday. Rice says that the timetable to fill the positions was tight, but overall, handled well within the board:

Rice says that 20% of the pre-primary programs offered in the province come from within the SRSB, and many of the new sites are showing positive numbers enrollment wise. Rice says overall, the numbers align nicely with grade primary enrollment within the area as well.