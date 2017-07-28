Pre-Primary Program is hiring

Some questions regarding the newly announced Pre-Primary Program are being answered, as job postings for positions have been listed. In the Strait Regional School Board, at least 13 positions will be created from this new program.

There will be a manager of Pre-Primary and Early Years Programs based out of Port Hawkesbury. Lead and Early Childhood educators will be located at schools throughout the SRSB. Two educators will be located at Canso, Inverness, Port Hood, Belle Cote, Louisdale and Sherbrooke.

These positions are among the first listed within the province for the newly announced program. The cost of the pre-primary program for this year will be $4.1 million, according to the province.