Preparations Underway for annual Seamen’s Memorial Service in Canso

The Canso Lions Club will be hosting the 41st annual Seamen's Memorial Service in memory of those lost at sea. The Memorial Chair of the Canso Lions Club says people of fishing communities don't need to be reminded that the ocean will provide but it is moody and can turn on a dime.

Lion, Ray White, says the service is always moving, as people reflect on those who were lost at sea. The event always highlights the power of the sea:

The service will be held August the 20th at Whitman’s Wharf, which will feature a laying of wreaths.