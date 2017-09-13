Preparations underway for Terry Fox Run

The annual Terry Fox run is quickly approaching, and Antigonish has an interesting connection to the Marathon of Hope. The run happens this Sunday, and everyone is encoruaged to head to Columbus Field to participate.

Sean Cameron is one of the organizers for the event, and says it is important for te legacy of Fox to continue. Cameron says that in 1980, Fox would have been in the Antigonish area:

Registration for the Terry Fox Run will be held on Sunday between 10:00 and 11:00 AM, with the 5K race and walk starting immediately after. Cameron encourages people to take part and support the foundation.