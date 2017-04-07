Province announces $10 million Gravel Road Capital Program

million. There’s $3.4 million for Guysborough, Antigonish, Richmond, Inverness and Victoria Counties and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Another $2.7 million will go to Cumberland, Colchester and Pictou Counties. There’s provincial funding to fix the province’s gravel roads. Today, the province announced a Gravel Road Capital Program. It includes new annual funding of $10-million. There’s $3.4 million for Guysborough, Antigonish, Richmond, Inverness and Victoria Counties and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Another $2.7 million will go to Cumberland, Colchester and Pictou Counties.

Gravel roads will be evaulated and repairs will be prioritized based on traffic volumes and road conditions, such as potholes, poor drainage, loss of gravel, soft areas and roadside vegetation.

There are 84-hundred kilometres of gravel roads in Nova Scotia.