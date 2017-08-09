Province announces funding for Cape Breton community facilities

Many halls on Cape Breton Island will be receiving upgrades as a result of government funding announced today. The Province is putting $900,000 towards community halls and other public spaces, including buildings in Victoria, Richmond and Inverness Counties.

In Richmond County, Rocky Bay Irish Club, Louisdale Irish Club and Friends of Notre Dame de l’Assomption will split $78,000 for various upgrades. St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Société Saint-Pierre, Société Mi-Careme, Friends of Whale Watching Cape Breton and the Broad Cove Scottish Concert in Inverness County are receiving $143,000 while St. Andrew’s Church in Victoria County will get $25,000.

The program will fund up to 75 per cent of actual project costs, to a maximum of $50,000 for non-profit groups to improve existing facilities and public spaces.