Province announces recreation grants for Highland Region

Many recreation facilities in the Highland region will be getting upgrades, thanks to the Province. $200,000 is being put toward 8 projects in the surrounding area, including upgrades to trails, parks and ball fields.

Randy Delorey is MLA for the Antigonish area, and was on hand for a funding announcement on Friday morning. Delorey says two upgrades in the Antigonish area help strengthen the community, and is a priority for the region:

A combined contribution from the province and federal government resulted in 60,000 dollars of upgrades to the Splash Park here in Antigonish. Recreation upgrades also happened in Guysborough, Stellarton, Westville, Mulgrave, Pictou and Little Dover.

Here’s a list of all grants announced by Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey: